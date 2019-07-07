SOPKOWIAK, Bette J. (Briggs) (Age 74) Bette was born July 7, 1944 in Seattle, WA to Robert and Margaret "Peg" Briggs. In November 2017, our mother was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer caused by second hand smoke. Sadly, she passed away on April 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Hospital with her husband Dan at her side. She is survived by her husband Daniel Sopkowiak, children Bobbi Rankin, Billi Stoeser, Brenda Harder (Corey), Bonnie Stoeser, Brian Stoeser, Michelle Gendron, stepchildren Marcus Sopkowiak and Teresa Sopkowiak, stepmother Linda Briggs, brother Robert Briggs, 20 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Georgia (Jo) brother Richard and son-in-law Scott Rankin. We would like to welcome her friends and family to join us in a celebration of her life on July 13th between the hours of 11am 4pm, at her home on E. 302 Baldwin. This will be an outdoor event, so please dress comfortably.

