WAGNER, Bette M. "Liz" (Age 92) Passed away February 16, 2019 in Marysville, WA formerly of Harrington, WA. She was born August 23, 1926 in Spokane, WA to Louie and Josephine Mycon. She grew up in Spokane and attended and graduated from Rogers High School. She later married Rudy Wagner of Harrington, Washington and they were married over 72 years. Bette was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and the Harrington Golf and C.C. Bette enjoyed trips to Hawaii, golfing and cooking and even an occasional trip to the casino. Bette is survived by her husband Rudy Wagner; three sons, Greg Wagner, Doug (Sharon) Wagner and Jeff (Peg O'Meara) Wagner along with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers Roy, Alvin and George Mycon. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 206 Coal Creek Rd., Harrington, WA with Father Roy Floch, officiating. Interment to follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery, Harrington, WA. Memorials may be made to the Harrington Golf Course. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Wagner family. STRATE FUNERAL HOME, Davenport, WA is caring for the family. Funeral Home Strate Funeral Home

