Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann PERRY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PERRY, Betty Ann Betty Ann Perry, age 79, a long-time citizen of Spokane Valley, WA peace- fully passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. She ascended to Heaven to be with God and her previously departed husband of 59 years, Ronald Eugene Perry. Mom was born and raised in the small town of Woodville Maine. Born August 6, 1940 to George and Annie Chesley, mom was the eldest of six children which includes three sisters Linda, Jeanne, Berle, and two brothers George, and Jerry. She was educated in a small, single room schoolhouse. Mom bragged about this fact frequently, and was particularly proud of the fact that she could be very successful despite the challenges of such a difficult environment. Mom always had the typical Mainer's attitude to never quit, and always rely on oneself. That became very apparent when her mother Annie passed away at the early age of only 37. This was a difficult time for the entire family. Mom always said that her mom Annie, had an infectious sense of humor. A trait which was obviously passed on to the children, including mom. Friends and relatives consistently commented on mom's jokes, and of course her smile. During her high school years Mom lived with her Aunt Midge in Lincoln, Maine so that she could attend high school since the school in Woodville only serviced students in grades K-8. Lincoln is where mom met her future husband Ronald. They were perfect for each other. Mom and Dad fell in love and were married on January 4, 1958. Their marriage was most certainly designed by God. Mom loved to pick on Dad who was easily distracted by her. It was obvious that dad loved the attention and mom was more than happy to push his buttons, which she did daily. That fall they celebrated the birth of their first-born, Ronald Eugene Perry Jr. (Julie). Within the next seven years they brought four more wonderful children into this world. Linda Louise (Jeff), Scott Eugene (Teresa), James Franklin (Shari), and Elizabeth Ann (Steve). She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mom was an active member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of Spokane and loved to participate in the various activities associated with the group. She achieved the position of High Priestess during her tenure. But her true love was that of being a volunteer at the Shriners Hospital where she took on all the responsibilities that were asked of her. Like her husband, mom was always a huge proponent of education being the key to one's future and she impressed that upon her five children. She herself found the courage to go back to high school and took night classes to graduate from Foxcroft academy with her diploma in 1980. Her motto was always "It's never too late." Mom is preceded in her ascension to heaven by her Father (George) and her mother (Annie) as well her younger sisters Linda and Berle. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA 99027. Viewing will be from 10am to 11am and the services will begin at 11am. A reception will be immediately following. Burial will be held following the reception at St. Joseph's Cemetery at 17825 E Trent Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. For those friends and family who would like like to donate to a worthy cause on mom's behalf please submit donation online at

PERRY, Betty Ann Betty Ann Perry, age 79, a long-time citizen of Spokane Valley, WA peace- fully passed away Friday, November 22, 2019. She ascended to Heaven to be with God and her previously departed husband of 59 years, Ronald Eugene Perry. Mom was born and raised in the small town of Woodville Maine. Born August 6, 1940 to George and Annie Chesley, mom was the eldest of six children which includes three sisters Linda, Jeanne, Berle, and two brothers George, and Jerry. She was educated in a small, single room schoolhouse. Mom bragged about this fact frequently, and was particularly proud of the fact that she could be very successful despite the challenges of such a difficult environment. Mom always had the typical Mainer's attitude to never quit, and always rely on oneself. That became very apparent when her mother Annie passed away at the early age of only 37. This was a difficult time for the entire family. Mom always said that her mom Annie, had an infectious sense of humor. A trait which was obviously passed on to the children, including mom. Friends and relatives consistently commented on mom's jokes, and of course her smile. During her high school years Mom lived with her Aunt Midge in Lincoln, Maine so that she could attend high school since the school in Woodville only serviced students in grades K-8. Lincoln is where mom met her future husband Ronald. They were perfect for each other. Mom and Dad fell in love and were married on January 4, 1958. Their marriage was most certainly designed by God. Mom loved to pick on Dad who was easily distracted by her. It was obvious that dad loved the attention and mom was more than happy to push his buttons, which she did daily. That fall they celebrated the birth of their first-born, Ronald Eugene Perry Jr. (Julie). Within the next seven years they brought four more wonderful children into this world. Linda Louise (Jeff), Scott Eugene (Teresa), James Franklin (Shari), and Elizabeth Ann (Steve). She was also blessed with 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Mom was an active member of the Ladies Oriental Shrine of Spokane and loved to participate in the various activities associated with the group. She achieved the position of High Priestess during her tenure. But her true love was that of being a volunteer at the Shriners Hospital where she took on all the responsibilities that were asked of her. Like her husband, mom was always a huge proponent of education being the key to one's future and she impressed that upon her five children. She herself found the courage to go back to high school and took night classes to graduate from Foxcroft academy with her diploma in 1980. Her motto was always "It's never too late." Mom is preceded in her ascension to heaven by her Father (George) and her mother (Annie) as well her younger sisters Linda and Berle. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church at 4521 N. Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA 99027. Viewing will be from 10am to 11am and the services will begin at 11am. A reception will be immediately following. Burial will be held following the reception at St. Joseph's Cemetery at 17825 E Trent Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. For those friends and family who would like like to donate to a worthy cause on mom's behalf please submit donation online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=notributes2#!/donation/checkout Or mail to: , Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr.,Tampa, FL 33607 Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.