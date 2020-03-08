Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann (Prezyblyski) (Elizabeth) RAY. View Sign Service Information Rosary 6:00 PM St. Rose of Lima's Catholic Church Cheney , WA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Rose of Lima's Catholic Church Cheney , WA View Map Service Following Services St. Rose of Lima's Catholic Church Cheney , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RAY, Betty Ann (Przybylski) (Age 71) Betty (Elizabeth) Ann Ray (Przybylski), age 71, passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020. Betty was born December 14, 1948 to George and Margaret Przybylski. Betty moved between Puyallup, Maple Valley, Reardan and Cheney, all in Washington, following her family and going where she was needed the most. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Michelle and Aaron Hill, Brad and JoLynn Ray, Lisa and Joe Cushman; her ex-husband, Allan Ray; and her eight grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia, Molly, Paige, Jack, Carter, Finnigan, and Audrey. Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Betty's smile, warmth, and unconditional love for all will be remembered and cherished. She was a caring and devoted nurse for a long career. She loved her faith and the Lord, and loved sharing it with children through teaching religious education. She also loved swimming, painting, and gardening. A Rosary Service will be held March 12, 2020 at 6pm at St. Rose of Lima's Catholic Church, Cheney, Washington. Funeral Mass will be held the following day on March 13 at 11:00 am again at St. Rose. A reception will held immediately after the Funeral Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, please support St. Rose's parish in Cheney, St. Michael's parish in Reardan or a local parish of your choosing and give of yourself selflessly, like Betty.

