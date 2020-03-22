Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty BRUCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUCE, Betty February 26, 1929 - March 11, 2020 With a passion for farming and the rural life-style, Betty spent her adult life working with her late husband, Donald Bruce on their family farm near Tekoa, Washington. When not at work, she understood the joy that comes from being with family and friends and loved every minute of a good conversation with good friends. Betty is survived by a daughter and three sons including: Kathleen Brown and husband Raymond of Spangle, WA, Tim Bruce and wife Gail of La Conner, WA, Dan Farrell of Cheney, WA, and Doug Farrell and wife Diane of St. Maries, Id. She was also blessed with 12 grandchildren and an ever-increasing number of great grandchildren. Betty passed away peacefully at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane on March 11, 2020. Per her directive, there will be no service. Suggested memorial: The Tekoa School District Scholarship Fund, PO Box 869, Tekoa, WA 99033 Kramer Funeral Home of Tekoa, WA is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at

