MASON, Betty Eliza Nelson Betty Eliza Nelson Mason passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at the age of 91. She was a 54 year resident of the Spokane Valley, having moved there with her husband and four children in June of 1966. Born May 8, 1929 to Raymond Alfred and Ann Evans Nelson at the home of her grandparents in Malad, Idaho, Betty was the youngest of three children. She grew up surrounded by a large, loving, extended family in the small, tight knit community of Weston, Idaho where she enjoyed a happy childhood. After graduating from high school in 1947, Betty worked as a medical receptionist, telephone operator and secretary. She married Robert S. Caufield in 1950 in Boise, Idaho and they had a daughter, Vicki Ann and a son, Robert Gregory (Robb) but were later divorced. In 1956 Betty married Ronald Lee Mason and the family moved to Moscow, Idaho where Ron earned his BA in Business from the University of Idaho through the GI Bill. While in Moscow, a son, Ronald Lee Mason, Jr. was born, followed by son, Reginald Ray "Reggie" and his still born twin brother, Richard Ernest. Following graduation, an employment opportunity took the family to Yakima, Washington from 1959- 1963. From 1963 1966 prior to relocating to Spokane, Ron's employment took them to the Portland, Oregon area. Betty was close to her father and as a teenager helped run his Sinclair gas station and auto repair garage when he was shorthanded. They also enjoyed great times together at their favorite fishing spots. Betty loved music, was a lovely soprano and sang in several trios, quartets and choirs from an early age. She played trombone in her high school band and piano at home for her own and her family's enjoyment. In her younger years she enjoyed softball and bowling. A talented homemaker, Betty was a great cook, food preserver, cinnamon roll maker, quilter, embroiderer, crocheter and seamstress. She loved playing cards and board games with family and friends. After Ron's retirement, Betty and Ron had a motorhome for several years which they used to visit all of the lower 48 states plus Alaska. Later, they kept a second home in Yuma, Arizona where they spent their winters volunteering at the Yuma Food Bank and enjoying warm, sunny activities with their many snowbird friends. As a couple, they delivered Meals-on-Wheels for many years in the Spokane Valley. Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and a kind, helpful friend and neighbor to young and old alike. She had great faith in her Heavenly Father and her Savior Jesus Christ. Her big heart overflowed with hugs which she loved to give and receive. A descendant of Mormon pioneers, Betty was very proud of her Welsh, English and Danish pioneer heritage. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in several positions within the Primary and Relief Society organizations. She was a dedicated visiting teacher and served an LDS service mission at the Spokane Bishop's Storehouse. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Sheldon; sister, Edith Nelson Smart; husband, Ron; and son, Robb; she very much looked forward to a happy reunion with her loved ones in the next life. She is survived by her daughter Vicki Johnson (Robert) of Bellevue, Washington; daughter-in-law Linda Hawkins Caufield of Meridian, Idaho; son Ron Jr. (Sherry) of Spokane; son Reggie (Selma) of Cape Coral Florida; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and many dear friends. She will be greatly missed. Betty's family wish to express their deepest gratitude to Donna and Mark Carpenter who lovingly cared for Betty during the final three years of her life. To her care givers from Kindred Hospice they express their appreciation and offer special thanks to John and Laurie. Betty was blessed with kind, dear friends and neighbors who gave abundantly of their love and support especially during her later years when she dealt with health challenges and widowhood. Thank you all. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bell Tower Funeral Home chapel located at 3398 E. Jenalan Ave., Post Falls, ID. There will be a viewing from 1:00 - -2:00 pm followed by the memorial service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be at the Saltese Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels or Latter-day Saint Charities.



