HARTMAN, Betty J. (Age 82) Betty Jean Hartman, a long-time resident of Spokane, dedicated volunteer and loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, died in her home on July 20, 2020. She was 82. Betty will be remembered at a memorial service and interment at a later date. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers and in Betty's honor to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 2404 N. Howard St., Spokane, WA. 99205. Betty was born on April 3, 1938 in Colville, WA. to John Edward and Evelyn Koch Boggess. She was the older sibling to her late brother, Capt. Gary Marion Boggess, Retired USMC. She graduated from Colville High School and worked at the telephone company as an operator for a short time after she graduated from high school. She married Ron Ogle after high school and moved to Spokane, Wash., adopting two children during their marriage: Carrie Jean Hartman and David Edward Ogle. A few years after their divorce, she met the love of her life: the late Coach Duane Hartman. They were married on Nov. 30, 1974 and the family grew with the addition of Duane's son, Greg. Together Betty and Duane lived on the North side of Spokane and raised their family. Betty was a tireless volunteer, giving decades of service to causes she believed in, including Meals on Wheels, Caritas, and as a parent volunteer in many classrooms and schools when her children were young. The cornerstone of her life was her faith and church. She dedicated more than 60+ years to volunteering in the churches she attended in a variety of roles at St. David's Episcopal Church. She also served as the church's secretary. Later, she joined St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, where she volunteered in a number of ways, including as a lay reader and acolyte and a volunteer on the Altar Guild. She helped with many clerical duties at the church as well, including faithfully helping the church office fold bulletins every Thursday. Betty was a strong woman who loved her family, friends and church fiercely. You could almost always find her enjoying a good book, working on a crossword puzzle, and when she was younger taking care of the many flowers in her backyard. She lived her life by a strong moral compass, always guided by what she thought was right and, until the pandemic, never missed a Sunday service. She is survived by a daughter, Carrie (Hartman) Schafer; a son, David Ogle, and stepson Greg Hartman. She leaves behind Carrie's fiancé, Chris McGinnis; daughter-in-law Amber Ogle; former daughter-in-law Kerensa Hartman; and eight grandchildren: Evan Schafer; Abby McGinnis, Grade McGinnis; Jonathan and Kylie Ogle; and Tyler, Jordan and Zachary Hartman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane Hartman; mother Evelyn; father Edward; and brother Gary. To leave an online condolence to Betty's family, please visit our webpage at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
