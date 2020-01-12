LANDRETH, Betty J. Passed away December 20, 2019 in Reardan, WA. She was born on October 2, 1932 in Monse, WA to John and Emily Smith. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, sailing, snowmobiling and loved spending time with her family and supporting all her grandchildren. She married Larry W. Landreth on February 10, 1951 and raised her children on the family farm. Betty is survived by her husband Larry; two sons, Dean (Robin) Landreth and Dale (Laurie) Landreth; 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Lynda Titchenal and Darlene Wynecoop; two brothers, Robert Irwin and James Smith and two sisters, Leona Pearl "Itsy" Baker and Emily Marie "Tiny" Grant. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home, Davenport, WA. Memorials may be made to the St. Michael's Catholic Church, Reardan, WA. Fond memories of expression and sympathy made be shared at www.stratefuneralhome.com for the Landreth family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020