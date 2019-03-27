Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty J. (Spatafore) THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, Betty J. (Spatafore) (Age 92) Betty, of Spokane, WA, passed peacefully on March 21, 2019. She was born February 18, 1927 to parents Joseph and Theresa Felice. She was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Victor Spatafore; second husband John Thompson; sister Mary Groo; and her daughter, Susan McClellan. She is survived by her brother James Felice; children Mary Ellen (Sam) Giampietri, and James (Elizabeth) Spatafore; grandchildren Brian Rice, Jenny Scott, David Giampietri, Jim Thomas, Danielle Murray, Jessica Bess, and Jimmy Spatafore; great-grandchildren Madelyn and Grayden Murray, Matthew Jaksich, and Tristen Scott; and many loving nephews and nieces. Betty graduated from Maryclif High School in 1945 and married and started her family soon after. She lived in her home for 60 years until recently. Her home was a regular gathering place for family and friends, where they often received an Italian meal and baked cookies. Betty worked for Spokane Public Schools for 30 years as a cook and head baker. She loved playing cards, games, solving puzzles, and taking road trips. She also enjoyed music and dancing. Her happy place was sitting on her front porch, and most important to her was family. She became an adored "mom, aunt, and noni" to many. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1:30pm at Sunset Chapel, Fairmount Memorial Park, 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane. Memorial contributions may be made to Horizon Hospice.

