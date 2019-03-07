BARCUS, Betty Jane Betty Jane Barcus, avid reader, excellent bridge player, terrible golfer, EWU graduate, and lifelong Democratic activist, died March 3, 2019 in Sacred Heart Hospital of kidney failure at the age of 95. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert K. Barcus. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Kay of Los Angeles and Walden Barcus of Seattle, and by her granddaughters, Morgan Kay and Brittany Kay, both of Los Angeles. Her wit, humor and boundless curiosity about the world and people kept her enthused with life to the end. She will be missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 7, 2019