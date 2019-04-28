Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane FRANZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FRANZ, Betty Jane We were given the gift of Betty Jane (Riley) Franz on December 28, 1942 and on April, 13 2019 this great gift ended. From her birth to her death, Betty's compassion, commitment to taking care of others and kind spirit impacted everyone that had the blessing to know her. Betty was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, the sixth of eleven children. Betty Riley married Karl Franz in February 1965. Shortly after they were married, Karl was stationed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. At Whiteman, they welcomed into the world, their daughter Dana Mary Franz. As a family they were stationed at multiple Air Force bases including Anchorage, Alaska where they welcomed their son Jason Karl Franz. Karl ended his military career at Fairchild Air Force base in Spokane, WA. Spokane became the family's home for the reminder of Betty's life. Betty's love for serving others led her into food services where she ran the kitchen at St. Joseph's Children's Home until its closure in 1981. She served the YMCA running "Betty's kitchen" where she retired. She was known for her meatloaf and shepherd's pie, clean plates and full bellies! Betty is survived by her ex-husband, Karl and his wife Molly; Karl and Betty's two children; Dana and her three children (Stephan, Danielle and Josh) and Jason, his wife (Staci) and their two children (Meaghan and Madelyn). Betty will be returning home to join the members of her family who have journeyed on before her in Whitewater, WI. The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at Fairview Assisted living and Horizon Hospice for the loving care they provided Betty.

