NEUMAN, Betty Jane (Age 91) Betty Jane Neuman, age 91 of Hayden, ID died January 13, 2020. She was born December 24, 1928 in Spokane, Washington to Norman and Hattie (McMillan) Barney. She attended Mead School District and graduated in 1947. She was employed at Spokane Linen Supply as a bookkeeper and also for Budget Finance. She was married to Hugh Neuman on January 6, 1950. They moved to Coeur d'Alene in the fall and she went to work at Runge Furniture as a bookkeeper for 38 years. She was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church and the National Softball Association. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh in 2007 and her daughter, Charissa Ann in 1963. She is survived by her sons, Scott Neuman of Mullan, ID and Kevin Neuman of Spokane, WA; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; and her loving companion, Pat Neuman of Florida. Visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 20th at the Yates Funeral Home, Coeur d'Alene Chapel. The funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1700 Pennsylvania Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery. You may visit Betty's online memorial and leave condolences at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 18, 2020