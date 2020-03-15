SCHMIDT, Betty Jane March 21, 1930 - February 28, 2020 Betty - A daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and career woman, she was the heart of the family. She is survived by her husband, Laveen Donald Schmidt, "Bob" whom she was married to since the 1950s. She raised three daughters; Debby Lee Lally, Diana Marie Wilson (deceased), and Patricia Lynn Madson (wife of Gary Edward Madson). Her extended family includes eight grandchildren (Kirk Lally, Jimmie Young, Tricia Standley (deceased), Timothy Collins, Angela Atkins, Donald Madson, Kimberly Madson, and Matthew Madson) and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was a hardworking and supportive military wife and mother who made her career in the restaurant business, from waitress to supervisor and managerial roles. She enjoyed her work and missed that daily connection most when she retired. She loved to travel and spend time with her family, loved flowers and gardening, and especially loved her dogs. A full life, she will be dearly missed by family and friends. Services arrangements are pending,
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 15, 2020