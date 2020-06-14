ANDERSON, Betty Jean Betty went to be with the Lord from her home June 8, 2020. She was born in Marysvale, Utah, to Ethel and Marlon Rick. Betty graduated from White Pine High School in Ely, NV. Betty was preceded in death by husband Ray and daughter Karen. She is survived by her children Charles Tartan and Janice Anderson-Baker, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. No services at this time. Interment will be in Marysvale, Utah, at an undetermined date.



