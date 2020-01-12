Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean DAVISSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVISSON, Betty Jean Betty Jean Davisson was born March 1, 1926 in Spokane, Washington. She was the daughter of Annie and Ernie Washburn, the fourth of eight children. Betty passed away in her 93rd year, January 8, 2020. Betty spent the first part of her adult life in California, after leaving home. She met and married L.L. "Tommy" Davisson. They made their home in the Napa Valley where she spent many years as a grocery store checker. She was very proud of her profession and made many lasting friendships during that time. The early 1980s they moved back up North to Washington State. Betty was very active in her Church and volunteered for many organizations as well as Kennewick School District over the years. She devoted over 30 years to KGH Auxillary and volunteers. Betty loved children and was everyone's "Aunt Betty". She was always ready to lend a hand, wash a dish, bake her famous carrot cake or any other task that needed to be done. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husband Tom, Infant son Gary, sisters Iona, Ruth, Vivian and Illa, brothers Cecil, Clarence and Richard. She is survived by one sister-in-law, LaMoyne, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special, devoted friends. Memorial service will be January 14, 2020 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4445 S. Olympia St., Kennewick, WA. 99337 with viewing from 8-9 AM and service following at 9:00AM. Interment will follow at Pleasant Prairie Cemetery, 9303 E. Morgan Rd., Spokane WA 99217 at 1:30 PM. There will be a brief graveside at that location. In keeping with the way Betty lived her life, if you care to make a donation in Betty's name Tri-City Chaplaincy will graciously accept and put these gifts to good work. Those of us that loved Betty are grateful to the staff of Rosetta Assisted Living for assisting with her care the past two years The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

