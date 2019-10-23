Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (Mally) HIMMELSBACH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIMMELSBACH, Betty Jean (Mally) 1924-2019 Betty Jean Mally was born to Luke and Helen (Mayer) Mally April 25, 1924 in Spokane, WA. She was raised and educated in Chewelah, Kennewick and Spokane, WA. As a very young child Betty chose to study violin and completed her studies at Holy Names Academy where she performed as concert mistress. She and her cousin, Ann Roe, shared their music in their later years performing in centers for the aging. Although her family and music filled her life, she still found time for golf, bridge and her many friends. Betty married Joseph C. Himmelsbach June 18, 1946 St. Aloysius Parish. Together they raised their four children in Spokane, Albuquerque, Bellevue, Laguna Niguel and then returned to the NW and Spokane to retire. Betty enjoyed her later years at Clark Fork Riverside in Missoula, MT. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joe 1994 and her sister Maggie 2005. Survivors include her children and their families Nancy (Corky) Culver La Conner, WA, Mary (Jim) Pittaway Missoula, MT, John Himmelsbach El Paso, TX, Patty Corroon Salem, OR. Betty is survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please remember Betty as you knew her. A Memorial Service is planned for May 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, Fr. Mark Paulter officiating.

HIMMELSBACH, Betty Jean (Mally) 1924-2019 Betty Jean Mally was born to Luke and Helen (Mayer) Mally April 25, 1924 in Spokane, WA. She was raised and educated in Chewelah, Kennewick and Spokane, WA. As a very young child Betty chose to study violin and completed her studies at Holy Names Academy where she performed as concert mistress. She and her cousin, Ann Roe, shared their music in their later years performing in centers for the aging. Although her family and music filled her life, she still found time for golf, bridge and her many friends. Betty married Joseph C. Himmelsbach June 18, 1946 St. Aloysius Parish. Together they raised their four children in Spokane, Albuquerque, Bellevue, Laguna Niguel and then returned to the NW and Spokane to retire. Betty enjoyed her later years at Clark Fork Riverside in Missoula, MT. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Joe 1994 and her sister Maggie 2005. Survivors include her children and their families Nancy (Corky) Culver La Conner, WA, Mary (Jim) Pittaway Missoula, MT, John Himmelsbach El Paso, TX, Patty Corroon Salem, OR. Betty is survived by 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please remember Betty as you knew her. A Memorial Service is planned for May 9, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, Fr. Mark Paulter officiating. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close