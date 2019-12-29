Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean Krauser BLACKMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BLACKMAN, Betty Jean Krauser (Age 94) September 14, 1925 -December 19, 2019 Betty Jean Krauser Blackman (Age 94) passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019 at Sunshine Health and Rehab, Spokane Valley, WA. She was born September 14, 1925 in Mobridge, South Dakota to Gordon E. Krauser and Gladys E. Mahoney. Betty Jean was raised in Mobridge and Lemmon, South Dakota, and her family moved to Portland, Oregon in the 1940s. She met and married Gordon Bryan Blackman January 27, 1945 in Kennewick, Washington. They moved to Spokane in 1957 where they made their home and raised their family. Betty Jean was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and 8 siblings. She is survived by many who will remember and miss her. Three sons and one daughter and their families: Rick and Susan Blackman, Bryan and Tonia Blackman, Tracie and Mark Johnson, Kenneth and Annie Blackman; and also many beloved nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019

