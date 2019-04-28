Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jo OROVIC. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



OROVIC, Betty Jo (Age 98) Betty Jo Orovic passed away on April 5, 2019, at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane, Washington. Born February 5, 1921, in Tunnelton, West Virginia, she attended school in Kingwood, West Virginia, and then Potomac State College in Keyser. After working in Washington D.C. and New York City, Betty Jo enlisted in the United States Navy and was Honorably Discharged in 1943. In March of 1943, she married William Burger. He was killed in service to his country at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944. They had one son William Burger. Betty Jo married Kenneth Orovic in July of 1949. They lived in Whittier, California until moving to Spokane in 1970. Working as a stay at home mom until her children were older, Betty Jo then worked at Montgomery Ward and in the credit department at Banner Furnace and Fuel until her retirement in 1996. During the course of her career, she was elected President of Credit Professionals International. She was a long-time member of Liberty Park United Methodist Church and later Moran United Methodist Church. She served as president and then treasurer of the Women of Liberty Park. Active in the Order of the Eastern Star and a past Matron of Electa Chapter in California, Betty Jo joined the Spokane Chapter where she served as Worthy Matron. She was an active member of The Daughters of the Nile and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Preceded in death by her husband Ken and three brothers and three sisters, she is survived by her four children: William Burger of Camp Verde, Arizona, Kenneth A. Orovic, and Jim (Sue) Orvic of Spokane, and Ginger (Dan) Kirk of Coeur d'Alene. She has seven grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews, also extended family from coast to coast, with some as far away as Australia. She loved to spend her summers at the family lake cabin on Pend Oreille. Besides following her beloved Mariners, she spent time working crossword and jigsaw puzzles. The family would like to thank Sullivan Park Care Center for their compassion, care and kindness. A memorial service will be held at Moran United Methodist Church(65th and Regal) on May, 4, 2019, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, Betty Jo requested a donation be made to the Daughters of the Revolution Constitution Hall Renovation ( dar.org ). Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

