WARRINGTON, Betty Jo (Age 77) In loving memory of Betty Jo Warrington (Dickinson) who passed away on April 24, 2019. Betty Jo was born March 10, 1942 to Marion and Hettie (Yarnell) Dickinson in Garfield, WA. She married Ed Warrington in Coeur d'Alene, ID on August 22, 1959 and together they made their home in Spokane where she worked as a waitress for several restaurants including Lindy's and The Shack, followed by 27 years at School District 81 working as a baker and in the Express Program where she left a lasting mark on her community. She is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, her two sons Mark and Steve (Kathy), grandson Steven Jr. (Hillary) and granddaughter Molly Kate and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special nieces Sue Jamerson and Kathy Neiertz (John) and a very special sister-in-law and friend Roberta Dickinson along with many other nieces, nephews, cousins and all their families. She held a special place in her heart for the "Shack Ladies" that would always get together for their birthdays through the years later joined by Roberta Dickinson. Betty Jo also leaves behind her dear friend Lou Templeton along with her many friends from Shenandoah Forest Park and friends from the school district. Her laugh was one of a kind, and she will be missed but never forgotten. No service will be held, at her request.

