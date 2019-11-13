Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Joan ERICKSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ERICKSON, Betty Joan (Age 96) Our mom, Betty Erickson passed away November 3, 2019 after a long health struggle surrounded by her family. Mom was born in Cooperstown, N.D. to Harold Erickson and Edna Boggs on a cold snowy day. She and her mother later moved to Great Falls Montana where she spent some of her childhood. Relatives in Sequim Washington urged them to come out west and live by the ocean. Sequim and Port Angeles area remained her idea of heaven. She attended Sequim High School and after a quick move to Spokane, mom graduated NCHS in 1940. She met and married Merrill (Al) Read and had two children, Vicki and Mark. Later marrying Orville Lidenberg they had Scott and Betty Jo. Mom worked at for 33+ years as a nurse aide, housekeeper and laundry. She was 79 when she finally retired permanently. Mom is pre-deceased by her parents, son Mark, Al Read and Orville Lidenberg. She is survived by daughters Vicki Read McBride and Betty Jo Lidenberg, son Scott Edward Lidenberg. Family will announce memorial at a later date. Any contributions can be sent to or Animal rescue of your choice.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.