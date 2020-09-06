OLSON, Betty Joan "Joann" (Age 88) Joann Olson passed away on September 2nd, 2020. A lifelong resident of Spokane, Joann leaves behind a devoted family and a lasting impact on those who knew her. Born on November 20, 1931 in Spokane, WA to Bill and Joan Morrison, Joann's roots in the Spokane Valley were established early by her great-grandfather Peter Morrison. As Joann's mother died in childbirth, her grandparents Alfred and Grace Shaw and aunts Vivian, Vesta, Jean, and Mabel raised her in a loving household. Joann graduated from Central Valley High School in 1949. Joann married Joseph "Joe" Olson on June 14, 1952, celebrating their 68th wedding anniversary this year. Although she had three children within 11 months, she still kept her house in order. Her life's passion was cooking, and she spent countless hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with others. Blessed with the gift of hospitality, Joann's home was the central location for family gatherings over the years. She was the consummate hostess. Holidays were her specialty. Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter were impeccably hosted with a meal to match. She was not to be outdone in celebrating a holiday. All were special, but Christmas was where she really shined. All five of her grandchildren describe Christmas at Grandma's house as magical. With stockings that sparkled, and a tree filled with enchanting ornaments, she transformed her home into a wonderland for children anxiously awaiting Christmas Day. Together, Joe and Joann built a cabin on Coeur d'Alene Lake that her children and grandchildren cherished. Her generosity in entertaining friends and family each summer at the lake cabin was unsurpassed. Hardly a week went by when it was just the two of them. Some of her and Joe's favorite activities were cruising the lake and the St. Joe River and spending quality time with their grandchildren. As the years went by, escaping the cold winters was increasingly essential. Every January the couple "migrated" to their condominium in Maui, soaking up the sun and warm weather. Eager to share the beauty of Maui with others, many loved ones enjoyed the condo throughout the years. Her favorite pastimes in Maui included whale watching, entertaining, and attending brunches with friends. Renowned for her sense of humor and gift for storytelling, anyone who knew her couldn't wait to hear the latest news. Her flair for telling a story always made it much funnier and more interesting. However, her legacy will be as a beloved grandma. Her grandchildren have fond memories of the places Joann called home and will deeply miss their time with her. She was the ideal grandma. Although her last years in life held many challenges, the dedication and support of her four caretakers made her time more comfortable. Joann's family will forever be indebted to Jeri, Mary, Cara, and Nancy for the loving care they provided Joe and Joann over the years. Joann was preceded in death by her son Larry Olson. She is survived by her husband Joseph Olson; two children Dan Olson (Lynn) and Sherry Olson; five grandchildren, Heather Swiderski (John), Courtney Payne, Greta Olson, Hanna Olson (Mike), and Karl Olson (Caitlin); and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be at 1:30pm, Wednesday, September 9th at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (2511 S. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99206). The service will also be available via conference call by dialing 509-223-2025. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Spokane, 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane, WA 99202 or Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store