PENDERGRASS, Betty Joyce (Age 81) Betty was born at home in Garfield, WA on May 26th, 1938 as the youngest of four siblings to Ada and Cecil Curtis. She met her husband Arthur Dale Pendergrass in 1955, at a Fireman's Dance when Betty was just 16 years old. The couple was married 65 years ago, at the Coeur d'Alene Courthouse in 1956. They had three sons: Randy, Ryan and Mark. Betty and Dale moved their family into their iconic home on Broadway in 1969 where they would live together for 51 years. Betty's passion in life was her family and her church. The heart of the home is the kitchen and Betty was always sure that no one ever left hungry. Betty was very involved with the LDS church visiting families and helping to take care of others. She also enjoyed researching family history and piecing together the family's genealogy. Over the years, Dale and Betty shared many hobbies like bowling, gardening, playing cards and caring for their many dogs over the years. On the evening of Monday, February 10th, at the age of 81, Betty rejoined her son Ryan, her brother Bubby, her sister Leona, her mother Ada, her father Cecil, her grandchildren Josh and Sara and her poodle Angel in heaven. Betty was loved by all and will be sincerely missed but her friends and family find comfort in knowing she is rejoicing in these reunions. In addition to her husband Dale, Betty was survived by sister June Sharp, her two sons, Randy (wife, Dana) and Mark (wife, Jaimie), Penny Rose (widow of Ryan Pendergrass), her grandchildren Jill (husband, Jimmy) Plumb, Jay (girlfriend, Taylor) Pendergrass, Kassey Pendergrass, Chelsie (husband, Pat) Day, Vince (wife, Renee) Pendergrass, David (wife, Wendy) Pendergrass, Nick (wife, Ali) Pendergrass, Cassi Cheyney and 20 great-grandchildren. The family would like to invite those who knew and loved Betty to join us for a viewing at Hennessy Valley Funeral Home on Friday, February 14th from 5-7pm located at 1315 N. Pines Rd. Betty will be laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery, Saturday, February 15th at 10:30am. Followed by a Celebration of Life at the LDS Evergreen Church at 1pm at 14111 E. 16th Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99037.

