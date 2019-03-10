Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jule HARRINGTON. View Sign

HARRINGTON Betty Jule SPOKANE Betty Jule Harrington, 95, of Spokane, WA, passed away March 5, 2019, at her home at Providence Emilie Court Assisted Living, of natural causes. She was born April 5, 1923, in Butte, MT, the third of four children. Words seem inadequate to describe how much Betty will be missed. A deep love for Betty exists from all those whom she helped though life's challenges, as she was a woman of wisdom, common sense and an infamous storyteller. Her devotion to God was evident in all she did and she believed strongly in the power of prayer. Betty was a strong proponent of education and advancing women in the workplace, with a strong leadership style. She was a teacher, confidant, a great cook, and a source of perpetual support to her family and friends. Her unconditional faith and loyaltyand her sense of humorwere remarkable and her mind was very sharp. Betty was also an avid consumer of books and movies and loved listening to PBS radio late into the night. A native of Butte, MT, Betty received her diploma from St. James School of Nursing in 1944 and served in the Army Nurse Corps from 1944-46. After eight years as a nursing supervisor in San Francisco, she entered Gonzaga's nursing program where she completed a Bachelor of Science in nursing education in 1956. She returned to Gonzaga and received a Master of Education in 1964. Betty joined the staff of Providence Sacred Heart in Spokane in 1954 as a staff nurse and began as a clinical instructor for the Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1956, where she served as the director until the school closed in 1973. She subsequently established the Educational Services department at Sacred Heart Medical Center and served as the director until her retirement in 1989. Active in professional nursing activities and associations throughout her career, Betty served on the Washington State Board of Nursing, the Board of Directors of the Washington State Nurses Association, and the Inland Empire Nurses Association. She also was an examiner for the National League for Nursing. She was the recipient of the Outstanding Nurse and Lifetime Achievement awards from the Inland Empire Nurses Association and received the Washington State Nurses Association Excellence Award in 1989. Upon her retirement after 35 years of service, Betty received the Sacred Heart Honor award for her outstanding contribution and service to Sacred Heart Medical Center. She was also recognized with the Sisters of Providence Mother Joseph award in 2003 and received the Sister Peter Claver Humanitarian Award in 1995. Betty was inducted into the Washington State Nurses Association Hall of Fame in 1996. She had a long friendship with the Sisters of Providence and was very active as a Providence Associate, becoming a Provincial coordinator for St. Ignatius Province and a co-director for the Mother Joseph Province. Betty is survived by her brother Jerry Harrington (Pearl), Sacramento, CA; niece Karen (Dave Garrity) of Petaluma, CA, nephew Kevin (Earline) Harrington of Sacramento, CA; nephew Jack Harrington (Marcella) of Freeland, WA; Sally Brinton of Bellingham, WA; niece Mary Wilson of Des Moines, IA; cousins Melba Frank of Anaconda, MT, and Tom Teasdale of Northway, AK, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents Lela and Jerry Harrington, brother John Harrington, sister Frances Anderson, and niece Betty Jo Anderson. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gargi Ganguly, MD, Dr. Jeffrey Clode, MD, the staff of Providence Physicians Clinic, Hospice of Spokane, as well as the Sisters of Providence, Betty's numerous friends, and the caregivers at Providence Emilie Court, for their care and concern. An Evening Prayer Service will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Mt. St. Joseph, in Spokane, at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Mt. St. Joseph, with a reception following. Entrance to Mt. St. Joseph is through Emilie Court Assisted Living, 34 East 8th Ave. A private graveside ceremony will occur, later in the Spring at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Betty has requested that memorial contributions be made to Catholic Charities for the Homeless Population, Hospice of Spokane, or a .

