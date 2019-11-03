|
ANDERSON, Betty L. (Elizabeth) Betty L. Anderson (Elizabeth) passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was a wonderful friend, sister and mother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bennie R. Anderson and survived by her son Stephen (Kristin) Anderson; daughter Cheloye (Brian) Penwell; brother Dick (Mary) Shand; and niece Theresa Davis. She had three beloved grandchildren as well. Betty joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1960 and was a faithful member her entire life. She was passionate about Genealogy, Family and Faith.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019