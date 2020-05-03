BANGHAM, Betty L. (Oglesbee) Betty died April 19, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born April 2, 1925 to Amos and Pearl Presnell in Missoula, Montana, seventh of nine children. She graduated from Missoula High School. She married Everett Oglesbee in 1944. They lived in San Diego while he was in the Navy, moving back to Missoula after his discharge; lived in Phoenix five years and then in 1955 they settled in Opportunity, WA. They shared over 53 years together before his death in 1997. Betty remarried in 2003 to Rodney Bangham; they enjoyed traveling until his death in 2016. Betty loved her family, square dancing, golf, playing cards with her friends, traveling, and enjoyed visiting Arizona to be with family. Betty is survived by her children, Susan Doyl, Douglas (Shirley), Richard (Rita), James, and Robert (Cindy) Oglesbee; 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.



