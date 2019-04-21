Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty L. HARTIN. View Sign

HARTIN, Betty L. Passed away April 15,2019, at the age of 90. Mom was a lifelong resident of Spokane. She is survived by her three children: Mary Kay, Patrick, Michael and their spouses; Mom's grandchildren in-clude Nate, Matt, Brittany, Amanda, Austin, Kaitlyn, Kendra and Lily and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Virg, and a brother Bobby. At Mom's request, private services will be held. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Horizon Hospice, especially Stephanie, her nurse; Chaplain Alaina, Ginny and Pamela, her social workers, and Kristiy, her bath aide, and the awesome on call nurses who were at my home in a flash! To V, her daily caregiver, you were a Godsend! Mom loved you all! Memorial contributions can be made to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave.,Spokane, WA 99218.

