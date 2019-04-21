HARTIN, Betty L. Passed away April 15,2019, at the age of 90. Mom was a lifelong resident of Spokane. She is survived by her three children: Mary Kay, Patrick, Michael and their spouses; Mom's grandchildren in-clude Nate, Matt, Brittany, Amanda, Austin, Kaitlyn, Kendra and Lily and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Virg, and a brother Bobby. At Mom's request, private services will be held. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Horizon Hospice, especially Stephanie, her nurse; Chaplain Alaina, Ginny and Pamela, her social workers, and Kristiy, her bath aide, and the awesome on call nurses who were at my home in a flash! To V, her daily caregiver, you were a Godsend! Mom loved you all! Memorial contributions can be made to Horizon Hospice, 608 E. Holland Ave.,Spokane, WA 99218.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019