Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou (Porter) BOS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOS, Betty Lou (Porter) (Age 87) Betty Lou Bos (Porter), of Spokane, WA, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, due to complications of an auto accident. Betty was born on December 10, 1932, in Guernsey, Wyoming. She married Richard G. Bos in March, 1950, who proceeded her in death in 2004. They resided in Spokane and spent summers at their Windy Bay cabin on Coeur d' Alene Lake, Idaho. Later in life, Betty and Dick spent winters in Yuma, Arizona. Betty is survived by two sons, Michael Bos (Tanya) of Colbert, WA and Martin Bos (Lorrie) of Spokane, WA. Betty is also survived by five grandchildren (Vincent Bos, Darrick Bos, Tanisha Kilgore, Bo Bos, and Shalena Wylie) and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God, E. 633 Magnesium Rd., Spokane, WA, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice North Spokane for Betty's care during her final days and to Pastor Daniel Henshaw of Mountain View Assembly of God.

BOS, Betty Lou (Porter) (Age 87) Betty Lou Bos (Porter), of Spokane, WA, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, due to complications of an auto accident. Betty was born on December 10, 1932, in Guernsey, Wyoming. She married Richard G. Bos in March, 1950, who proceeded her in death in 2004. They resided in Spokane and spent summers at their Windy Bay cabin on Coeur d' Alene Lake, Idaho. Later in life, Betty and Dick spent winters in Yuma, Arizona. Betty is survived by two sons, Michael Bos (Tanya) of Colbert, WA and Martin Bos (Lorrie) of Spokane, WA. Betty is also survived by five grandchildren (Vincent Bos, Darrick Bos, Tanisha Kilgore, Bo Bos, and Shalena Wylie) and 14 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Mountain View Assembly of God, E. 633 Magnesium Rd., Spokane, WA, on Monday, September 16, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. A special thanks to the staff at Hospice North Spokane for Betty's care during her final days and to Pastor Daniel Henshaw of Mountain View Assembly of God. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close