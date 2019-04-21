Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lu (Wright) BURDETTE. View Sign

BURDETTE, Betty Lu Betty Lu (Wright) Burdette, 90, of Deer Park, WA passed away March 24, 2019 at Holly Family Hospital. She was born November 3, 1928 to Earl and Jovetta Wright and resided in the Deer Park area her entire life. Betty attended grade school in Williams Valley and gradu- ated from Deer Park High School in 1946. Later that year, Betty married Mike Burdette at her family's farm. The couple raised two son's, Earl and Michael, and operated local dairy farm. During this time, Betty began volunteering in her son's activities, including 4-H, Boy Scouts, and the Deer Park Band Boosters. She was honored to have attended every PTA meeting for twelve years, serving as president multiple times. Betty was an accomplished seamstress and worked in the fabric department at the Crescent in North Town. Mike and Betty moved from Williams Valley to the Earl Jones farm on Dahl Road outside of Deer Park in the late 1960's. Betty worked for Yokes Grocery and Mike carried mail and operated a small saw mill on their farm. Mike and Betty moved to the city of Deer Park in 1982 and began their "retirement". They traveled via motor home to family origins in Iowa and Kansas, and then many trips to Las Vegas. Betty continued to volunteer for the DP Settler's, DP hospital auxiliary, DP Eagles, the Greenhouse and associated food bank, and the Woodland Cemetery. The bandstand in Mix Park is named for Betty in recognition of her civic volunteerism. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2008, after 62 years of marriage. Surviving is her sister Laura Jurgens, Boise, ID, her two sons Earl Burdette of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Michael Burdette (Judie) of Loon Lake, WA; three grandchildren, Chandra Burghart (Dale) of Spokane, Scott Burdette of Deer Park, and Jennifer Burdette of Issaquah, WA; and two great-grandchildren, Haley Jo Burghart, and Evan Burghart, and several nieces and nephews. Private Burial took place at Woodland Cemetery on April 4 , 2019. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at the Deer Park Eagles Saturday May 4, 2019 from 3-5 PM. Please bring stories to tell. Memorial contributions can be made to Woodland Cemetery Association, DP Settlers, DP Eagles, DP VFW, or the .

BURDETTE, Betty Lu Betty Lu (Wright) Burdette, 90, of Deer Park, WA passed away March 24, 2019 at Holly Family Hospital. She was born November 3, 1928 to Earl and Jovetta Wright and resided in the Deer Park area her entire life. Betty attended grade school in Williams Valley and gradu- ated from Deer Park High School in 1946. Later that year, Betty married Mike Burdette at her family's farm. The couple raised two son's, Earl and Michael, and operated local dairy farm. During this time, Betty began volunteering in her son's activities, including 4-H, Boy Scouts, and the Deer Park Band Boosters. She was honored to have attended every PTA meeting for twelve years, serving as president multiple times. Betty was an accomplished seamstress and worked in the fabric department at the Crescent in North Town. Mike and Betty moved from Williams Valley to the Earl Jones farm on Dahl Road outside of Deer Park in the late 1960's. Betty worked for Yokes Grocery and Mike carried mail and operated a small saw mill on their farm. Mike and Betty moved to the city of Deer Park in 1982 and began their "retirement". They traveled via motor home to family origins in Iowa and Kansas, and then many trips to Las Vegas. Betty continued to volunteer for the DP Settler's, DP hospital auxiliary, DP Eagles, the Greenhouse and associated food bank, and the Woodland Cemetery. The bandstand in Mix Park is named for Betty in recognition of her civic volunteerism. She is preceded in death by her husband Mike in 2008, after 62 years of marriage. Surviving is her sister Laura Jurgens, Boise, ID, her two sons Earl Burdette of Bainbridge Island, WA, and Michael Burdette (Judie) of Loon Lake, WA; three grandchildren, Chandra Burghart (Dale) of Spokane, Scott Burdette of Deer Park, and Jennifer Burdette of Issaquah, WA; and two great-grandchildren, Haley Jo Burghart, and Evan Burghart, and several nieces and nephews. Private Burial took place at Woodland Cemetery on April 4 , 2019. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at the Deer Park Eagles Saturday May 4, 2019 from 3-5 PM. Please bring stories to tell. Memorial contributions can be made to Woodland Cemetery Association, DP Settlers, DP Eagles, DP VFW, or the . Published in Spokesman-Review from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations