ANGELO, Betty Lue (Quist) Our precious Mom, Betty Lue (Quist) Angelo, joined the Lord she held so dear on Sunday, November 1, the day after her 84th birthday. We were so blessed to be able to be with her on her birthday, to hold her in our arms, to tell her how much we loved her, and to thank her for being the wonderful mother that she was. A treasured memory that we will be eternally grateful for. Betty had a faith that could move mountains, and we know she is rejoicing in the arms of her Heavenly Father and all her loved ones that were so thrilled to welcome her home. Betty was born the evening of October 31, 1936 in the back seat of her Grandpa Viste's car on Broadway street in Spokane to Lucile (Quist) Houk and John Quist. She lived in Spokane as an infant before moving to Provo, Utah. She returned to Spokane with her Mom and siblings in 1943. Betty graduated from North Central High School in 1956, with one of her favorite memories being a member of the singing group Three Fives, an experience she talked about her whole life. She had such an amazing voice too! Us children all have many fond memories of her singing growing up as she sang constantly. She also taught all of us to dance, as we would swing and jitterbug away the evenings listening to the music she loved so much. During her senior year in high school, Betty and a friend went to Liberty Lake. When she got there she saw a man across the room and told her friend "that is the man I'm going to marry"! What a wonderful story that is as that "man" ended up being her future husband, John Angelo. Betty and John were married for 42 years, residing in Colbert, before his passing in 2001. Betty loved Hallmark, especially their Christmas ornaments! She started a tradition in 1980 giving each of her children one as a gift, that has continued to this day and grown well beyond just her four children. She showered those she loved with an ornament that was always especially picked out just for them, sometimes taking days or longer to pick just the perfect one for that person, whether it be for a family member or friend. She also had her own personal collection as well. Us kids will always treasure the Hallmark store worth of ornaments she left each of us! Betty is survived by her children Gina Angelo-Rubendall, John Angelo (Carolyn), Lisa Loveland (Jess), and Tony Angelo (Jennie). Her brother Jack Quist (Bonnie), sister's Judy Lux, Jackie Foote (Stan), Julie Anne Rasmussen (Royce), and Jeannine Seegmiller (Scott), and her sister-in-law Jeanne Quist (Ed). She was also the beloved Grandma of Sara, Jennifer, Lindsey, Brian, Paige, Audrey, and Joey, and bonus Grandma to Michelle, Jesse, Andy, Cristi and Chiara; as well as Gigi (Great Grandma) to Ethan, Grace, Kallie, Keatyn and Shaylee. There are so many other in-laws, nieces, nephews, and others too numerous to list who survive her as well. She loved you all dearly! Betty was preceded in death by her parent's John and Lucile, her husband John, her sibling's Ed Quist, Carol Reynolds, and Joan Crofton, and her "fur baby" Toby. A very special thanks to the staff at North Point and Hospice. We will be forever grateful for the love and affection you gave to our Mom when we were unable to be there due to COVID restrictions. God Bless you all! Like the rainbow after the storm, messages come to us in many forms. Mom, you are the soft moon and stars that glow at night. You are the sparkle in our hearts oh so bright. Your memory and smile are etched in our souls. We know we will see you again and our halves will be whole. We will dance over the rainbow without a care, with our fur babies in our arms enjoying the show. Until then we are dancing and singing with your memory so dear, and living the life you'd want us to have here. We Love You MOM!! Private services Monday, November 9 with burial at Holy Cross cemetery November 10. A gathering to celebrate Betty will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Betty loved to support Spokanimal, Meals on Wheels, or the Union Gospel Mission.



