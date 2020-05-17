BOYLE, Betty M. (Age 98) Betty May Parmley-Hobbs-Boyle, was born April 5, 1922. On May 10, 2020 Betty passed away at home. She was a member of the South Hill Bible Church. She is survived by her two children, a daughter, Darlene Davey and a son, Charles Hobbs. Betty was a widow who had married Marvin Rex Hobbs in 1942 until 1965 when he passed away. She remarried James E. Boyle who passed away in 2006 after a 39 year marriage. Betty was one of eleven siblings. She is survived by her sister, Eola Schultz. She has 10 grandchildren, 22 great- grandchildren, and three great-great- grandchildren. She retired from Nalley`s and started on a new adventure traveling in there motorhome. She loved to bowl, golf, and fish. Betty was a kind and generous women. She loved her family and was always there for them. We will always miss and love her but she is now at peace. In light of current social restrictions, private family funeral services will be held. To leave an online condolence to Betty's family, please visit website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 17, 2020.