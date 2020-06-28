BELL, Betty Betty Mae Bell was born April 19,1922 and went to be with her Lord on June 23,2020 in Spokane, WA at the age of 98. She was born in Marysvale, Utah to Byron and Bessie Ensign Dalton. The family moved to San Pedro, CA when Betty was less than a year old. She grew up there, graduated from high school and then attended one year of college at Los Angeles Pacific College (now Azusa Pacific). It was there that she met and married Roscoe, her husband of nearly 71 years. She made a wonderful home for Roscoe and eventually, for their four children. Roscoe finished his service in WWII, completed his education and moved all over the world as an Air Force Chaplain with Betty at his side. After retiring from the Air Force, Roscoe served as Superintendent of the Columbia River Conference for the Free Methodist Church where, again, Betty served alongside him in the ministry. She was active in church and Sunday school, and hosted many missionaries and visitors in their home. Eventually Roscoe and Betty retired to Addy and Chewelah, Washington where they lived for 24 years. In addition to being a wonderful helpmeet to Roscoe, Betty was a gifted artist and used her creativity throughout the years in the chapel and church programs. Her sense of humor and love of ministry to children was always evident. She loved God first and foremost, and then loved others with her tender heart and delightful personality. She was a beautiful example of a woman who truly desired to reflect Christ in every aspect of her life, and she made a difference in countless ways. Her children were blessed to have her as their mother! Betty is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, husband, Roscoe (2013), sons, Gerald (2019) and Ronald (1958). She is survived by daughter Sharon (Mike) Dunniway of Chewelah, WA, daughter Beverly (Mark) Thompson of Columbia, SC, daughter-in-law Patti Bell of Chewelah, WA, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A great-great-grandson was born on the same day that Betty passed away! She will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of friends but we believe that she was greeted by even more friends and family, celebrating her arrival in heaven! A graveside memorial will be held at a later date in Chewelah.



