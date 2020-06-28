Betty Mae BELL
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELL, Betty Betty Mae Bell was born April 19,1922 and went to be with her Lord on June 23,2020 in Spokane, WA at the age of 98. She was born in Marysvale, Utah to Byron and Bessie Ensign Dalton. The family moved to San Pedro, CA when Betty was less than a year old. She grew up there, graduated from high school and then attended one year of college at Los Angeles Pacific College (now Azusa Pacific). It was there that she met and married Roscoe, her husband of nearly 71 years. She made a wonderful home for Roscoe and eventually, for their four children. Roscoe finished his service in WWII, completed his education and moved all over the world as an Air Force Chaplain with Betty at his side. After retiring from the Air Force, Roscoe served as Superintendent of the Columbia River Conference for the Free Methodist Church where, again, Betty served alongside him in the ministry. She was active in church and Sunday school, and hosted many missionaries and visitors in their home. Eventually Roscoe and Betty retired to Addy and Chewelah, Washington where they lived for 24 years. In addition to being a wonderful helpmeet to Roscoe, Betty was a gifted artist and used her creativity throughout the years in the chapel and church programs. Her sense of humor and love of ministry to children was always evident. She loved God first and foremost, and then loved others with her tender heart and delightful personality. She was a beautiful example of a woman who truly desired to reflect Christ in every aspect of her life, and she made a difference in countless ways. Her children were blessed to have her as their mother! Betty is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, husband, Roscoe (2013), sons, Gerald (2019) and Ronald (1958). She is survived by daughter Sharon (Mike) Dunniway of Chewelah, WA, daughter Beverly (Mark) Thompson of Columbia, SC, daughter-in-law Patti Bell of Chewelah, WA, 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. A great-great-grandson was born on the same day that Betty passed away! She will be greatly missed by her family and a multitude of friends but we believe that she was greeted by even more friends and family, celebrating her arrival in heaven! A graveside memorial will be held at a later date in Chewelah.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smart Cremation
1900 St. James Place
Houston, TX 77056
(844) 305-4531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 27, 2020
We always appreciated Betty who was steadfast in her walk with the Lord. We know she is happy today in the presence of the Lord and reunited with her husband.
Goldie Holmes
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved