SCHMICK, Betty Mae Betty Mae Schmick, long time Endicott resident, passed away Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019 at the Courtyard in Colfax. She was 92. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 am at the Endicott Cemetery. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Betty was born June 17, 1926 in Huron, South Dakota to Harold and Geneva Dunn Brookfield. The family moved to the country near Winona and Betty grew up there with her brother Ronald "Sonny". She graduated from Winona High School and then furthered her education at Kinman Business School in Spokane. She met Jacob "Jack" Schmick, Jr. through mutual friends and the couple married September 1, 1946 in Endicott. They began their lives working the farm with Jack's parents and eventually took over the operation. They raised their family on the farm which bordered the south city limits of Endicott. Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott. She liked to play cards, especially pinochle, and they took the occasional trip to Reno or Jackpot for fun and to get away. While the kids were growing up the Schmick's often enjoyed their lake home on Rockford Bay on Coeur d'Alene Lake. Betty was an excellent seamstress and did lots of sewing. She loved roses and raised over 100 different rose bushes in her beautiful yard. Betty is survived by her three children: Marv and Margaret Schmick of Endicott, Teresa "Terry" and Thomas John "T.J." Sullivan of Lynnwood, WA and Randy and Kathy Schmick, Endicott; eight grandchildren: Andrea Thurston, Breanna Bergeron, Brandon, Jackson and Blaec Guptill, Cherie Schmick, Samantha Melcher and Shawn Schmick as well as her great-grandchildren: Kyla, Ellie Mae, Olivia, Logan, Jason, Maggie, Julie Mae, Lauren, Jack, Shelby, Colter and Mac. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack in 2012, by her parents and her brother Sonny. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is caring for the family.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019