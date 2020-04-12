Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Marie (Brudseth) MOEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MOEN, Betty Marie (Brudseth) April 3, 1927 - April 4, 2020 Betty Moen passed away peacefully at home on Saturday evening. Born in Cusick, WA to Lillian Anderson Brudseth and Andrew (Anders) Brudseth, she was an only child. Showing an early aptitude for learning, she skipped Grade 2 and graduated at age seventeen. She entered the University of Washington, but her pursuit was interrupted with the death of her father when she was nineteen years old. Moving to Spokane, she held a variety of jobs over the years, her favorite being in the music department office at Whitworth College. While working at Underwood Typewriter, she caught the eye of a handsome young salesman, Roland Edward Moen. They married on September 17, 1949 and welcomed their first child, Marc Roland, on September 1, 1950. A daughter, Deidre Cele, blessed the family on September 28, 1955. A lifelong learner and voracious reader, Betty was a familiar face at the local library. She read newspapers and found the world fascinating to the end of her days. In May of 1970, Betty achieved her dream and graduated from Whitworth with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She taught multiple grades for one year in a single-room school before leaving to care for her mother and elderly uncle. Betty loved animals - horses, cats, and dogs in particular. She supported many animal charities throughout her lifetime, and animal rescue was a lifelong pursuit. She picked up stray dogs and was given many aging pets from family, neighbors, and friends who could no longer take care of them. Those lucky animals never wanted for food, love, or affection with Betty to dote on them. Her children and grandchildren carry on her legacy of rescue with many dogs and cats welcomed as beloved members of their families. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Rol. She is survived by her son Marc (Brenda) of Whitefish, Montana and their children: Michalee (Brandon) Mills of Roseburg, Oregon and Drew (Sarah) Moen of Bozeman, Montana; daughter Deidre (Lance) Jacobson of Spokane and their children: Kyle (Sydnie Summit) Jacobson of Spokane, Jeremy (Shereen Gould) Wilson of Maple Valley, Aaron (Lora) Wilson of Snohomish, Michael (Jacob) Howard-Mayhew of Phoenix, Arizona; great-grandchildren: Kolton Wilson, Grant and Korbin Mills, and Sage Gould. Memorial contributions in Betty's name can be made to: Spokane Humane Society, 6607 N. Havana St., Spokane, WA 99217

