Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty May STRAND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STRAND, Betty Mae (Age 81) Betty May (Chaffins) Strand, 81, of Post Falls/Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died August 16, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born December 18, 1931 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Bryan Osbourne and Myrtle (Guay) Chaffins. She was raised in Priest River, Idaho and graduated from Priest River High School. She later received her Associates Degree in Bookkeeping. She was married to the love of her life, Garey Strand, on July 21, 1956 in Coeur d'Alene. She worked at many odd jobs when Garey was in college, all while taking care of the home and children. Upon graduation, she held several bookkeeping positions including the Chamber of Congress, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and Shenango Screen Printing Company. She frequently packed up and moved with her family around the country as part of Garey's career with Boeing and finally retired back to her dream log home on the hill in Post Falls, Idaho. Betty loved her collections including perfume bottles, coffee cups, bookmarks, kitty cat figurines, African violet plants, angels, and any good book. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, watching the birds and deer outside her log home window, riding the country on a motorcycle with her husband, and was an avid reader of one to two books per week. She loved a good crime story, be it in print or on television, including Perry Mason, Murder She Wrote, and CSI. She was a talented league bowler for many years, and regularly played pinochle, bridge and bunco with good friends. She always looked forward to her weekly outing to the beauty parlor to style her hair and finger nails and catch up on the latest gossip. She was very well traveled and toured the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, etc. She was always up for an adventure with family and friends, and was a very proud mother of three daughters and loved her three grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Garey, and her younger brother, Richard (Jean) Campbell of Fishtail, Montana; sister-in-law, Vera (Frank) Pagnotta of Spokane, Washington; daughters, Jane (Gene) O'Meara of Ajo, Arizona, Jill (Strand) Macchi of Post Falls, Idaho, Tena (Troy) Campbell of Syracuse, Utah; and grandchildren, Joshua (Christina) Clementz of Longmont, Colorado, Jamie Eckardt of Perry, Utah, and Montana Vandewarker of Post Falls, Idaho. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bob Chaffins, Faye Shaw, Merle Chaffins, William Chaffins, Gloria Lebeck, and Don Chaffins. A memorial service will be held in Betty's honor on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Coeur d'Alene Chapel located at the corner of 7th Street and Wallace in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Light snacks will be served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pleasant View Community Association in honor of Betty. Donations can be mailed to the Pleasant View Community Association, P.O. Box 3145, Post Falls, Idaho, 83877-3145. Please visit Betty's online memorial at

STRAND, Betty Mae (Age 81) Betty May (Chaffins) Strand, 81, of Post Falls/Coeur d'Alene, Idaho died August 16, 2019 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. She was born December 18, 1931 in Sandpoint, Idaho to Bryan Osbourne and Myrtle (Guay) Chaffins. She was raised in Priest River, Idaho and graduated from Priest River High School. She later received her Associates Degree in Bookkeeping. She was married to the love of her life, Garey Strand, on July 21, 1956 in Coeur d'Alene. She worked at many odd jobs when Garey was in college, all while taking care of the home and children. Upon graduation, she held several bookkeeping positions including the Chamber of Congress, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, and Shenango Screen Printing Company. She frequently packed up and moved with her family around the country as part of Garey's career with Boeing and finally retired back to her dream log home on the hill in Post Falls, Idaho. Betty loved her collections including perfume bottles, coffee cups, bookmarks, kitty cat figurines, African violet plants, angels, and any good book. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, watching the birds and deer outside her log home window, riding the country on a motorcycle with her husband, and was an avid reader of one to two books per week. She loved a good crime story, be it in print or on television, including Perry Mason, Murder She Wrote, and CSI. She was a talented league bowler for many years, and regularly played pinochle, bridge and bunco with good friends. She always looked forward to her weekly outing to the beauty parlor to style her hair and finger nails and catch up on the latest gossip. She was very well traveled and toured the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, etc. She was always up for an adventure with family and friends, and was a very proud mother of three daughters and loved her three grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Garey, and her younger brother, Richard (Jean) Campbell of Fishtail, Montana; sister-in-law, Vera (Frank) Pagnotta of Spokane, Washington; daughters, Jane (Gene) O'Meara of Ajo, Arizona, Jill (Strand) Macchi of Post Falls, Idaho, Tena (Troy) Campbell of Syracuse, Utah; and grandchildren, Joshua (Christina) Clementz of Longmont, Colorado, Jamie Eckardt of Perry, Utah, and Montana Vandewarker of Post Falls, Idaho. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bob Chaffins, Faye Shaw, Merle Chaffins, William Chaffins, Gloria Lebeck, and Don Chaffins. A memorial service will be held in Betty's honor on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 11:30 AM at the Coeur d'Alene Chapel located at the corner of 7th Street and Wallace in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Light snacks will be served. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Pleasant View Community Association in honor of Betty. Donations can be mailed to the Pleasant View Community Association, P.O. Box 3145, Post Falls, Idaho, 83877-3145. Please visit Betty's online memorial at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close