Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Rae (Turner) JEMISON. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Knapp Funeral Home and Crematory - Priest River 118 Wisconsin Priest River , ID 83856 (208)-448-1012 Funeral service 10:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Newport chapel 3281 W US-2 Priest River , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

JEMISON, Betty Betty Rae (Turner) Jemison, of Coolin, ID passed away peacefully following a brief illness on October 6, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born on April 25, 1925 to Elizabeth Anne Bradshaw and Raymond Marion Turner in Brigham City, UT. Betty grew up in Rupert, ID and attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, UT. She married the love of her life, William Fishburn Jemison Jr. on December 14, 1945. They lived in many locations throughout the US during their nearly 70 years of marriage, but settled in Albuquerque, NM to raise their four children. Betty and Bill made beautiful Priest Lake, ID their home in their retirement years. Betty was a devoted mother, legal secretary, and professional artist. She was an avid reader, loved to play bridge and other games, and enjoyed playing with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She blessed the lives of many with her talents and years of volunteer work with the Jr. Women's Club, Cosmopolitan Club, and church service. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, and siblings Marion Turner, Jack Turner, Theodore Turner, Lillian Dinsfriend, Charles Turner, Mary Bunker, and Lorena Strange. She is survived by her sister Sharon Bunker, children Bill (Juanita) Jemison, Tom (Eileen) Jemison, Kathy (Tim) Lemmon, and Kristan (Rick) Bullock, 15 grandchildren, and 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Newport chapel located 3281 W US-2 Priest River, Idaho 83856.

