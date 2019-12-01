Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty REED-FRAZIER. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

REED- FRAZIER, Betty Our precious Mama and Grandma went peacefully to be with her Lord on November 20, 2019. Betty Luella Sitton was born on January 3, 1928 in Washtucna, Washington to Owen and Beulah Sitton. She grew up with her two brothers, Gerald and Vester, and was later joined by her younger brother Lowell who died at eight years old in a school bus accident. Betty graduated from Creston High School in 1946 and married Lloyd "Buzz" Reed in 1948 and they had three children Susan, Glenda, and Steve. Buzz also passed away on November 20th, 32 years earlier than Betty. She later married George Frazier in 1992 and this brought five adult children in to the family Ben, Ann, Kip, Pat, and John. It was well known that Betty was a hard-working woman. She worked as a telephone switchboard operator right out of high school and she and Buzz owned and operated B & B Grocery in Creston for several years. Betty was a school bus driver, worked at the Wilbur Dry Cleaners, and bartended at Deb's Café in the 1960s and 70s, doing all three jobs and raising a family at the same time. We can't forget to mention the friends she made along the way who became like family and knew they had a second home in the Reed household and would be provided with abundant home-cooked meals or a haircut if needed. She spent 14 years at the Boise Cascade paper mill in Wallula before retiring to her home in Seven Bays. Betty did enjoy becoming a snowbird in Yuma and that's where she caught the eye of her second husband George. He knew this lady who was doing the upkeep around her home better than many guys would be quite a catch. Betty enjoyed riding her 850 BMW motorcycle around the western United States when she had a chance. She and George also did a lot of four wheeling on the Paiute Trail and the dunes around Yuma. Betty loved to dance, could beat the best at a game of cribbage, and had a wonderful artistic talent with her oil painting. Betty took great pride in her family. Besides her husbands and siblings, she was preceded in death by her dear daughter, Susan Reed. Betty is survived by her daughter Glenda (Mike) West; her son Steve (Connie) Reed; and grandchildren Jill Jones, Brian Johnson, Sheli Hogquist, Dan Weiler, Greg Reed, Ryan Reed, and Kevin Reed. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-granddaughters, numerous nieces and nephews and many great friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7 in the Creston Christian Church at 11 a.m. A short private family burial will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Creston Cemetery Maintenance Fund, Town of Creston, P.O. Box 131, Creston, WA 99117. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

