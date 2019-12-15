Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ruth (McRae) SELLERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SELLERS, Betty Ruth (McRae) November 1, 1925 December 4, 2019 Betty was born to Mildred Mae (Westmoreland) and Donald Danel McRae on November 1, 1925 in Spokane, WA. She spent her early years moving around from the Washington coast to Montana and back. In 1942, she married the love of her life, Robert E. Sellers, who very shortly after went off to fight in WWII. When he came home, they lived in Vancouver, WA where their daughter was born. Then they moved back to Spokane where their two sons were born. They moved to Great Falls, MT where they stayed for a few years before returning to Spokane where they spent the remainder of their lives. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Joyce (Everett) Walker, youngest son Danny Sellers, and grandson Mark Sellers. Betty leaves behind her children Sherrie (Larry) James, Terry (Linda) Sellers, daughter-in-law Dawn Sellers, along with nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grand-children, sisters-in-law Laura Haile and Mary (Ron) Bullock, and many more family and friends. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Rachael and Ben at Dignity Adult Care for their loving care. Also, many thanks to Horizon Hospice of Spokane, where contributions in Betty's memory can be made. There will be a celebration of life in the spring.

