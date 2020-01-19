|
BENDER, Betty W. Betty W. Bender passed away on January 15, 2020 as she came to the end of her journey. She was born on February 26, 1925 in Clarion, Iowa to John and Sadie Wion. She was sister to Harold and Jerry Wion, all deceased. Betty was an active servant to her Spokane community and also Cheney, WA. She was director of the Spokane City Libraries for many years and one of her greatest accomplishments was the start of "The Bookmobile" which provides books to school children and seniors. She also worked at the Cheney Cowles Campbell House Museum. Betty belonged to several service organizations such as PEO, Chapter AJ, AAUW, EWU Retirees (husband, Robert Bender, was a professor of the School of Business) and she was a contributor to EWU. She served on the Finance Committee for Catholic Charities and was a long-time member of Beautiful Savior Church. Their pastor and wife, Will and Sue Hille, remain faithful friends. She was a master in the game of Duplicate Bridge and the art of puzzles. Working each of them kept her mind sharp! As a young woman, she learned the French horn and love for the Symphony never diminished. She was a devoted attendee of the Spokane Symphony and contributor. Betty loved to cruise and saw the world, collecting owls (not real ones) along the way. She enjoyed an extensive collection of 500 owls, each pictured and cataloged with history. Betty leaves behind many dear friends at Rockwood Lane Retirement Community. Her final year was spent at Guardian Angel Homes in Liberty Lake, WA. She was very happy there. Great thanks go out to all the staff and caregivers. The family also wishes to send thanks and blessings to Horizon Hospice for the wonderful care she received. She was also loved by her private caregivers of many years. Betty is survived by her niece Gerry Chartrand of San Jose, CA and her grandniece, Julie Averill (David) and their sons, Matthew and Grant; grandnephew, Jeff Chartrand, and his daughter, Nicole. We loved you, Betty, and will miss you. But we know where you are and we rejoice for you. A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home Friday January 24, 2020 at 11 am.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020