GRUDZINSKI, BettyLou J. (Age 86) March 31, 1933 - September 11, 2019 BettyLou Grudzinski, a daughter, wife, mother and grandmother, and so much more. She is gone but will never be forgotten by her friends and family. A child of God, she will be welcomed with open arms. She will be joining her mom and dad and husband, Ernest. She leaves behind three daughters: Marylou, Cheryl, and Tammy; her grandchildren: Sean, Kelly, Mary, Patricia, Daniel, Johnny, Linae and Fawn "Gabby", as well as her great-grandchildren. God called you home the day you left us, our hearts will never be the same, for when you left this Earth, you took a piece with you. You will always be with us in our hearts and memories each and every day.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 25, 2019
