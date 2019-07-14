Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beulah Westby TOWNSEND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TOWNSEND, Beulah Westby Beulah was born April 23, 1920 In Petersburg, Nebraska and passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at the age of 99 in Hospice House, North Spokane. She was born the third daughter of five born to John and Olga Westby. After high school she attended the Chicago Conversatory of Music from 1942-1949 after which she married Homer J. E. Townsend and they began their life as Presbyterian Missionaries. They adopted four children during their travels around the United States and finally settled in Spokane, WA in 1966. Beulah was active as President of the Presbyterian Women until she went to work in 1971 as the Executive Director of the Inland NW Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was instrumental in bringing awareness and volunteers to the MS chapters in the area. She started the "Pushie Grandmas" in 1980 to raise money for patient services. She and Homer divorced that same year and she became the parent to her four children. In 1984 she changed careers to become a travel agent and traveled to Europe, Asia and South America during that time. She retired from that career in 1989 and became very active again in Presbyterian Women and also volunteered with many organizations. In 2001 she became a full time RV'r and traveled the western US in a large motor home. After several years she gave up her travels and moved to Boulder, Colorado to be near two of her sisters. Eventually she moved back to Spokane, WA to be near her children. Her hobbies included music, art, wood carving, gardening and inventing things. She is preceded in death by her parents and her four sisters, Charlotte, Arlene, Naomi, and Maxine as well as her ex husband Homer. She is survived by her children Lucinda (Steve) Marr, Douglas (Kim) Townsend, Bonnie Perry and Mike Townsend, her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers of the Hospice House North for their extraordinary care and compassion for Beulah during her ten month stay. There will be a celebration of life at the Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church at 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane, WA 99203 on August 4th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the MS Society or the Hospice House North Spokane. "We are thankful for a life well lived. Thankful for a life well loved. Thankful for the glue who held us together. As we enter this new normal let us be thankful for each memory and remember how loved we were." by Paige Brown, granddaughter.

TOWNSEND, Beulah Westby Beulah was born April 23, 1920 In Petersburg, Nebraska and passed away peacefully on July 6, 2019 at the age of 99 in Hospice House, North Spokane. She was born the third daughter of five born to John and Olga Westby. After high school she attended the Chicago Conversatory of Music from 1942-1949 after which she married Homer J. E. Townsend and they began their life as Presbyterian Missionaries. They adopted four children during their travels around the United States and finally settled in Spokane, WA in 1966. Beulah was active as President of the Presbyterian Women until she went to work in 1971 as the Executive Director of the Inland NW Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She was instrumental in bringing awareness and volunteers to the MS chapters in the area. She started the "Pushie Grandmas" in 1980 to raise money for patient services. She and Homer divorced that same year and she became the parent to her four children. In 1984 she changed careers to become a travel agent and traveled to Europe, Asia and South America during that time. She retired from that career in 1989 and became very active again in Presbyterian Women and also volunteered with many organizations. In 2001 she became a full time RV'r and traveled the western US in a large motor home. After several years she gave up her travels and moved to Boulder, Colorado to be near two of her sisters. Eventually she moved back to Spokane, WA to be near her children. Her hobbies included music, art, wood carving, gardening and inventing things. She is preceded in death by her parents and her four sisters, Charlotte, Arlene, Naomi, and Maxine as well as her ex husband Homer. She is survived by her children Lucinda (Steve) Marr, Douglas (Kim) Townsend, Bonnie Perry and Mike Townsend, her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank all of the staff and volunteers of the Hospice House North for their extraordinary care and compassion for Beulah during her ten month stay. There will be a celebration of life at the Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church at 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane, WA 99203 on August 4th at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the MS Society or the Hospice House North Spokane. "We are thankful for a life well lived. Thankful for a life well loved. Thankful for the glue who held us together. As we enter this new normal let us be thankful for each memory and remember how loved we were." by Paige Brown, granddaughter. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close