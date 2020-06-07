OLSON, Bevely Bevely was born on April 30, 1934 at Carpio, North Dakota to loving parents Valdemer and Myrtle Olson. She passed into the eternal energy stream to continue her eternal journey on May 28, 2020. Her growing years were spent in the Spokane Valley where she graduated from West Valley High School in 1953. She graduated from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1955, Whitworth College in 1957, and Washington State University in 1960. She found her passion in caring for the mentally troubled and ill, making that specialty her 50 year nursing career. She earned her Master's Degree in 1967 from the University of Washington School of Nursing. Bevely taught psychiatric - mental health nursing at Olympic College, Peninsula College, the University of Guam, the Micronesian Islands, and Siapan. She retired from the University of Washington in 2000, a grateful nurse. Bevely also worked throughout her career in mental health facilities and conducted an independent counseling practice. Bevely is survived by her sister, Dorene Bailey; and sons Gary and Curtis; brothers Rod (Susan) and children, Jeannie, Karen, Jimmy, Brandy, and Scott; Ronald (deceased); and Jeff and children, Rebecca, Scott, Keith, Gena, and Joshua; brother Terry (deceased) and sister-in-law, Diane Olson-Salmon and children Nichale (children, Alia and Riley) and Brent (daughter, Jasmin). Bevely will be remembered and missed by many friends. No service by request. In lieu of other remembrances, she wished to support Soundview Association, where she was an active Board of Directors member for many years. Soundview Association (homes for disabled adults) PO Box 151, Stanwood, WA 92892.



