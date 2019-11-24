Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly Ann "Bev" COGBURN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COGBURN, Beverly Ann Beverly Ann "Bev" Cogburn passed away on November 13. 2019, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bev was born the youngest of five brothers and sisters in Billings MT to Lee and Caroline Kennedy on 1 August 1930. Beverly is preceded in death by her sisters, Virginia Mueller, Patricia Vasser and brother Dean Kennedy. She is survived by her children, Sydney, Calvin, Jeffrey, Connie, and Luke, and her brother Victor Kennedy. She had numerous grand- children, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was a loving matriarch to many generations of our family. Bev retired from the Spokane Veterans Administration Hospital after 24 years. She began volunteering soon after, working with Meals on Wheels, Care Cars, Spokane Cancer Thrift shop, the Spokane Catholic Diocese and at Corbin Senior Center where she made many great and life time friends. Bev deeply loved her family and friends. She enjoyed watching the Zags and came alive when the games were played. It was so much fun to watch with her! Bev looked after her family and friends, giving a helping hand, cooking a meal, nursing you back to health or looking after your house and dogs while you're deployed. Mom, your Washington, Montana, and Texas family, friends and dogs will miss you. We'll think of you with a smile in memory of the many shared adventures and we'll raise a toast to you every time we have a Manhattan or an Old Fashioned. Thank you for being such a great mother, grandmother, and friend. Heaven holds the faithful departed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Spokane Corbin Senior Activity Center.

