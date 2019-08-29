KELLY, Beverly Ann (Age 86) Entered into rest on August 27, 2019 in Spokane, WA, where she had lived for over 78 years. Born in Moscow, ID, to Roy and Esther Blayden, she moved with family to Spokane and graduated from North Central High School in 1951. A devoted wife, mother and homemaker, Beverly was a proud 30+ year member of Women's AGLOW, Spokane Chapter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle V. Kelly in 2014. Beverly is survived by her two sons, Danny E. Kelly of Spokane and Merle J. Kelly of Huachuca City, AZ; by a daughter, April L. Peterman of Spokane; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held tomorrow, Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel of Flowers, Riplinger Funeral Home, 4305 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. Private interment will take place at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, Spokane. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 29, 2019