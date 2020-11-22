MASSIE, Beverly Ann (Age 95) Went to be with her Lord on November 14, 2020, passing away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. Born September 6, 1925 to Roy and Irene Willet in Valley, WA, she was later adopted by her aunt and uncle Robert and Pearl Neilan. She was raised in Libby, Montana and Spokane. Beverly graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1943 and later Washington State College in 1947. In 1952 she married Alan F. Massie at the Hitching Post in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho. After 10 years working as secretary for Dr. Albert Baker in Spokane, she quit her job to take the role of raising her two children Tom and Neil Ann. Once her children were grown, she worked as a substitute teacher and teachers assistant at Lidgerwood Elementary until her retirement in 1996. She spent many hours in the outdoors; was a member of the Spokane Mountaineers and loved to ski and hike. She was a lover of dogs and would take in any dog that needed a home, guaranteeing them king's treatment. She was a certified swim instructor and lifeguard. In 1958 they built a pool at their North Spokane home and for over 30 years she spent her summertime teaching multiple generations of neighbor kids and adults water safety. Beverly and Alan spent many years traveling to watch their son Tom in the Percussion Naut Patriots Drum and Bugle Corps and their daughter Neil Ann's basketball games as a member of the EWU Women's basketball program. In their retirement they enjoyed traveling the world and when grandkids came, their annual spring trip to Death Valley, California grew. Their priorities were always around loving relationships with friends and family and the impact was obvious. She spent many years watching grandkids compete in swim, basketball, baseball and volleyball. For over seven years she enjoyed her seat at Reese Court in Cheney cheering (and keeping the referees in line) for her two granddaughters, Brianne and Kayleigh as members of the EWU Women's basketball program. She also enjoyed many hours at the Swinging Doors Tavern watching streamed games of her grandson Andrew's basketball games at Campbell University. Her eldest grandchild Meagan followed her as a swim instructor in Southern California. She had a big influence on her grandkids, one that always included an open door and lots of games and puzzles. She was a member of Westview Congregational Church and later Shadle Park Presbyterian Church serving as deaconess and greeter. She spent 68 years in the same home in North Spokane and in her latter years was cared for by her son Tom who drove her to church services, bridge games and other errands. She was grateful for this as she had a desire to remain in her home until the end. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Alan in 1997. She is survived by her son and daughter, Tom Massie of Spokane and Neil Ann Ryan (Tom) of Coeur d' Alene and four grandkids, Meagan Fairchild (Ben) of Carlsbad California, Brianne and Kayleigh Ryan of Huntington Beach California and Andrew Ryan of Rancho Santa Margarita California. Should friends desire, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society and the WSU Physical Education Department.



