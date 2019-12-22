Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beverly FORKNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FORKNER, Beverly Orene (Age 85) Beverly Forkner a long-time and beloved member of the Greenbluff community, died December 6, 2019 , surrounded by family and friends. Beverly was born in 1934 in Peck, Idaho; she traveled frequently throughout her childhood as her father was a bridgebuilder. Before moving to Greenbluff her primary residence was Cashmere, Washington. Beverly met the love of her life, Tom Forkner, in 1951 and they were married in 1952. They spent 69 wonderful years laughing, loving and caring for each other. Tom and Bev were partners in everything they did, they were a matched pair rarely seen apart. Tom and Bev had four biological children, but through the years their home was a warm and safe haven for many more. Beverly's passions were her family, her community and her horses. Beverly never met a stranger and most people remember her for an infectious smile and warm giggle (often followed by a cute little snort). If you were in a hurry you didn't want to venture out with Bev, she stopped and talked to everyone, spreading light and cheer wherever she went. Beverly is also well known for her unprecedented work ethic. Tom warmly remembers a day when he left before sunrise and Bev was busy milking cows and doing other farm chores. When he got home at dusk she was still hard at it, never having stopped for a meal. Beverly took great care of the farm and kids while Tom spent years working away from the home. Beverly is survived by her husband Tom, her sister Patty Parsons, four children, Pam Enzler, Wendy Kapelke, Jeff Forkner, Craig Zachow, numerous foster kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, great great grandkids and nieces and nephews. Beverly was a wonderful woman and her loss will be felt by so many. Here is a treasured quote from her mother-in-law Erma Forkner. "We mourn for those we love, when they must walk ahead beyond our sight. Yet, we would not hold them back, when to stay with us means only pain." A celebration of life will be held in the spring at the Greenbluff Grange.

