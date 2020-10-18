GIBSON, Beverly G. Beverly was born and grew up in Spokane where her childhood was shaped by the Depression and the war. Her father was an air raid warden during WWII and she would tell how frightening it was when all the lights were out, the houses dark, and she waited to hear the enemy planes that never came. She was twelve years old and in downtown Spokane when sailors from Farragut, Idaho began kissing all the women. It was how she found out that the war had ended. Beverly graduated from Central Valley High School where she was Girls' League president, member of the Bearettes' marching drill team, and a prom princess. She loved movie musicals, particularly those starring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, and Gene Kelly. When very young, she dreamed of being a great singer and dancer, but at Central Valley she fell in love and instead became a great mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. The family moved to Seattle while her husband Donald Dwain was in the navy. They returned to Spokane Valley in 1970. She enjoyed cake decorating, a multitude of arts, crafts, and collecting, but what made her happiest was perpetual motion, flying, cruising, and every minute she could spend behind the wheel of her car. She loved traveling and was able to see many of the places she had dreamed of visiting like Hawaii, New York, and Austria. On multiple trips to Europe she discovered a great affection for Venice and the Swiss Alps. After hosting Japanese exchange students in her home for several years, she was particularly happy to visit Japan. She was a sincere friend to many who treasured her gentle, giving spirit. She was kind and generous, with a great sense of humor and an enthusiasm for adventure. Her philosophy was always straightforward and practical. "Do things that make you happy, try to help others, and use lots of moisturizer on your face." Those who knew her would say she succeeded at all of those things and those who never met her missed knowing an extraordinary, wonderful woman. Beverly G. Gibson (Shaw) passed away at the age of 89 in Spokane Valley on October 8, 2020. She is survived by her brother Richard (Audrey) Shaw of Gig Harbor, her two sons David (Georgia) Gibson of New York City and Jeffrey (Debbie) Gibson of Bellingham, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, Aunt Bonnie Shaw, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter LeAnne (Ken) LeCrone of Denver. Viewing will be October 22 from 2:00 to 5:00 at Thornhill Valley Funeral Home, and graveside service will be October 23 at 2:30 at Pines Cemetery.



