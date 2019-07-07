HARVEY, Beverly Beverly Harvey, longtime resident of Steptoe, Washington, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Courtyard in Colfax. She was 92. A graveside service will be Monday, July 8th, at 2:00 pm in the Bethel Cemetery at Steptoe with Pastor Bob Ingalls officiating. Beverly was born June 20, 1927 near Oakesdale, Washington to Orvel and Bertha McGinnis Greer; their only child. She grew up on the family farm and graduated from Oakesdale High School. She loved to ride on the tractors or machinery with her dad. When in town she could often be spotted swimming in the Oakesdale pool. She loved that. Beverly worked in the bank in Oakesdale for a while after high school. One evening while at a grange hall dance, she met a fellow from Steptoe. Beverly married Floyd E. "Bud" Harvey in Oakesdale on October 2, 1948. They made their home in Steptoe where he farmed and she kept busy as a homemaker and mother to their two children; Nancy and David. She was a wonderful cook and often made three meals a day for more than just her family. When she wasn't busy helping Bud around the farm, she loved to spend time working in her yard and flower beds. Dogs and cats were always something she enjoyed as part of her family. She was an avid bowler and spent many years on bowling league. Beverly belonged to the Rainbow Girls and to Eastern Star. In later years she enjoyed volunteer work at the Thrifty Grandmothers Shop in Colfax. Bud passed away on February 4, 2005 and Beverly continued to live at home until moving to The Courtyard in Colfax in 2012. She is survived by her children; Nancy Kelly of Omak, WA. and David (Michele) Harvey of Chehalis, WA. and by her two grandchildren; Chad Kelly, Spokane, and Donny Harvey of Tumwater, WA. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the Bethel Cemetery at Steptoe, the Thrifty Grandmothers Shop, or to the Steptoe Volunteer Fire Dept. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com Bruning Funeral Home of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 7, 2019