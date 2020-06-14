MELIOR, Beverly J. (Burden) Beverly passed peacefully with her daughters by her side on May 28, 2020 at 93 years old. She was fortunate to be independent and live in her own home of 55 years, where she raised her children. Bev enjoyed enter- taining and cooking for friends and family whenever the opportunity arose. One of her favorite past times was listening to music and dancing at the clubs around town, while always reserving time for watching Lawrence Welk. As the years went by she loved playing games with her kids and grandkids which included teaching everyone how to play poker. Beverly was born in Onaway Idaho in 1926 to her parents Mary and Emery Burden, with two sisters, Margie and Shirley, and younger brother Eugene. Bev married Donald Davis and had four children, twins Donald and Ronald (passed shortly after birth) Priscilla (Durnen) and Diane (Woodman). Later in her second marriage to Robert Luft, she had another set of twins, Kristy (Grady) and Cindy (Campbell). She was blessed with seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. Beverly was very proud to have had such an eventful life with a great big family.



