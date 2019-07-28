|
|
PETROVICH, Beverly J. (Age 89) Beverly Jane Petrovich, Spokane, WA passed away on July 24, 2019. She was born in Thorton, WA on March 30, 1930. Beverly Hodgson attended North Central High School. She was married to Eberhard Petrovich on November 22, 1950 in Anaconda, MT. Together they raised two children and enjoyed 22 years of marriage. Beverly worked as a nursing assistant for Warm Springs Hospital in Montana. She was a member of VFW auxiliary and had a passion for fishing, painting pictures, motorcycles, skating, swimming and dancing. She loved her family and others she helped everyone. She will always be loved, remembered and treasured. Beverly is survived by two daughters Patricia Shogren and Jeanette Wright, one sister Joanne Granger, two brothers David Bennett and Gerald Bennett, nieces and nephews. Beverly also leaves behind three grandchildren Roger Shogren Justin Shogren and Jennifer Soheili, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline Bennett, three babies and her sister Diane Bennett. Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, WA. Burial will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, WA. To leave an online condolence to Beverly's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019